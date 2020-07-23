Celebrate safely with these tips from a Hollywood event planner

(Mass Appeal) – Large gatherings are out during the pandemic, but small celebrations can be just as special. Edward Perotti has planned extravagant, immersive events for celebrities and he joins us now with his advice on celebrating milestones in a safe way.

Covid-19 has prompted some positive changes in event planning. The focus has shifted to smaller, more intimate gatherings that can be unique. Safety measures have made people get creative with outdoor celebrations. Since buffets are not allowed, consider dazzling your guests with a Japanese style Bento box of food. Many guests also have a new appreciation of just how special it is to connect and celebrate in person.

Perotti encourages us to look at the pandemic safety measures in place and consider embracing them as an opportunity to create an unique experience to celebrate life’s milestones.