Celebrate Stanley Park at its upcoming annual fundraiser

Stanley Park in Westfield is turning 70 this year and having a birthday celebration in conjunction with its annual fundraiser. Board member Donna Herman and development and event coordinator Hillary McEwan joined us today in Studio 1A to tell us all about Birthday in the Park.

Taking place Saturday, September 7th, Stanley Park’s Annual Fundraiser, Birthday in the Park, will raise funds need to maintain, among other things, the beautiful fountain in the park’s iconic rose garden.

The event, which starts at 5 p.m., will feature food, music, as well as a live and silent auction and will be held in the park’s Beveridge Pavilion. Stanley Park is located at 400 Western Ave. in Westfield. Tickets are still available and can be obtained by calling 413-568-9312. Please visit www.stanleypark.org for all the details.