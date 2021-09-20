Celebrate the 2021 Virtual Springfield Puerto Rican Parade

(Mass Appeal) – Now in its 31st year, the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade would normally be making its way down Main Street celebrating the culture and accomplishments of the city’s Puerto Rican community. However, due to continuing concerns surrounding COVID-19, the parade committee made the call to keep it virtual for the second year in a row.

This year, Springfield’s Puerto Rican Parade committee wanted to celebrate the resilience their community has exhibited throughout the pandemic and this year’s theme is: Continuando Nuestra Resiliencia or Continuing our resilience.

Now, Here’s the 2021 Springfield Puerto Rican parade Committee – a celebration of culture and community.