Celebrate the Fourth with Red Velvet Whoopie Pies

(Mass Appeal) – Why not surprise everyone at the Fourth of July barbecue with a dessert that’s a real crowd-pleaser: red velvet whoopie pies! Kitty Johndrow, owner of the Freckled Fox Cafe in Florence, shares her delicious recipe.

Freckled Fox Café & Bakery: Red Velvet Whoopie Pie

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

2 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 softened butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla

1/2 cup buttermilk

2 tbsp. red food coloring

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F

In large mixing bowl combine: flour, cocoa, baking soda, salt and set aside. In a mixing bowl with paddle, cream butter, brown sugar until light & fluffy. Beat egg and vanilla into butter and sugar mixture. Alternately add flour mixture and buttermilk to butter mixture, beating after each addition. Stir in food coloring.

Turn mixer on med-high for one minute, batter will be thick and a little sticky. Mixing until light and fluffy. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Spoon or use scoop to put 2 inch diameter rounds about ½ inch apart on prepared baking sheet. Bake for approximately 9-11 minute or until tops are just set. Completely cool on baking sheets. When cakes are cooled, fill with frosting or filling of your choice.