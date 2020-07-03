Celebrate the Fourth with Red Velvet Whoopie Pies

(Mass Appeal) – Why not surprise everyone at the Fourth of July barbecue with a dessert that’s a real crowd-pleaser: red velvet whoopie pies! Kitty Johndrow, owner of the Freckled Fox Cafe in Florence, shares her delicious recipe.
Freckled Fox Café & Bakery: Red Velvet Whoopie Pie
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- 2 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 softened butter
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 2 tbsp. red food coloring
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
In large mixing bowl combine: flour, cocoa, baking soda, salt and set aside. In a mixing bowl with paddle, cream butter, brown sugar until light & fluffy. Beat egg and vanilla into butter and sugar mixture. Alternately add flour mixture and buttermilk to butter mixture, beating after each addition. Stir in food coloring.
Turn mixer on med-high for one minute, batter will be thick and a little sticky. Mixing until light and fluffy. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Spoon or use scoop to put 2 inch diameter rounds about ½ inch apart on prepared baking sheet. Bake for approximately 9-11 minute or until tops are just set. Completely cool on baking sheets. When cakes are cooled, fill with frosting or filling of your choice.