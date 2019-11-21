1  of  4
1  of  3
Celebrate the holiday season locally with fun, non-commercial events

(Mass Appeal) – There are many ways to celebrate the holidays and luckily, you don’t have to look too far to do so! Sienna Wildfield, founder of Hilltown Families, joined us with a list of the area’s top picks.

Wildfield said this time of year, it’s wonderful to create more meaningful, homemade gifts and there are three local fairs that provide that opportunity:

Revive! A Center School Open House Upcycling Event in Greenfield on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hartsbrook Holiday Fair in Hadley on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Winter Fair at the Hilltown Cooperative Charter School in Easthampton on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wildfield also suggested making purchases at for gifts at local museum shops and creating family memories by attending local performances such as:

Welcome Yule: A midwinter celebration at the Shea Theater in Turners Falls, Dec. 13 – 15

Pioneer Valley Ballet’s The Nutcracker at the Academy of Music in Northampton, Dec. 13-15

Celtic Heels presents at Celtic Nutcracker at the Academy of Music in Northampton, Dec. 21

