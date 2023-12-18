(MASS APPEAL) – There are so many things to do around this festive season in western Massachusetts, but for 80 years The Student Prince has been the stop to celebrate the holidays. Mass Appeal’s Patrick Berry joined Nathan Yee, Director of Hospitality with the Yee Restaurant Group to talk about what you and your family can enjoy at Student Prince.

Student Prince is located at 8 Fort Street in Springfield. Visit studentprince.com for more information and to book your reservations.

Sponsored by: Student Prince