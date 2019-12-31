1  of  2
Breaking News
Body of missing 10-year-old boy in Chicopee found Body found in a canal in Suffield, CT, identified
1  of  24
Closings and Delays
All About Learning Belchertown Day School Center After School Program First Church of Christ-Longmeadow Food Bank of Western Mass. Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Little Tot Day Care Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Senior Center Monson Senior Center Quaboag Children's Center Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr South Hadley Council on Aging STCC The Children's House - W. Spfld. VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center West Springfield Council on Aging Westfield State University

Celebrate the New Year at MGM Springfield

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – The biggest New Year’s Eve party in Western Massachusetts is taking place at MGM Springfield, the hot spot for loads of great live entertainment, comedy, culinary, and gaming experiences.

We went live from MGM Springfield to see where the action takes place first hand, and spoke with MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis. Mathis told us the party includes a live performance from the energetic Las Vegas-based Spazmatics, a band that will take the stage by the Casino Bar and will get the crowd of thousands moving to a range of 80s hits.

It’ll be important not to miss the Base Camp experience in one of the several outdoor igloos that can be reserved. According to Nightlife Director Andres Gomez, the igloos are heated and come with cozy blankets and your own music system you can personalize – not to mention a special menu for outrageously delicious cocktails and snacks!

And you always need a lot of laughs on New Year’s Eve and there are several shows to choose from. We spoke with Vicki Barbolak from season 13 of America’s Got Talent, performing tonight at Symphony Hall. She’ll be bringing in the laughs at 8 p.m. with fellow America’s Got Talent Alumni Sam Comroe. Actor and funnyman Jamie Kennedy also has two shows at Roar! Comedy Club – so there’s plenty of chances to ring in the New Year with a smile!

MGM Springfield is located at One MGM Way in Springfield. The phone number is 413-273-5000 and you can find information on the New Year’s Eve events at MGMSpringfield.com.

Promotional consideration by MGM Springfield.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal