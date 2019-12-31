Celebrate the New Year at MGM Springfield

(Mass Appeal) – The biggest New Year’s Eve party in Western Massachusetts is taking place at MGM Springfield, the hot spot for loads of great live entertainment, comedy, culinary, and gaming experiences.

We went live from MGM Springfield to see where the action takes place first hand, and spoke with MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis. Mathis told us the party includes a live performance from the energetic Las Vegas-based Spazmatics, a band that will take the stage by the Casino Bar and will get the crowd of thousands moving to a range of 80s hits.

It’ll be important not to miss the Base Camp experience in one of the several outdoor igloos that can be reserved. According to Nightlife Director Andres Gomez, the igloos are heated and come with cozy blankets and your own music system you can personalize – not to mention a special menu for outrageously delicious cocktails and snacks!

And you always need a lot of laughs on New Year’s Eve and there are several shows to choose from. We spoke with Vicki Barbolak from season 13 of America’s Got Talent, performing tonight at Symphony Hall. She’ll be bringing in the laughs at 8 p.m. with fellow America’s Got Talent Alumni Sam Comroe. Actor and funnyman Jamie Kennedy also has two shows at Roar! Comedy Club – so there’s plenty of chances to ring in the New Year with a smile!

MGM Springfield is located at One MGM Way in Springfield. The phone number is 413-273-5000 and you can find information on the New Year’s Eve events at MGMSpringfield.com.

