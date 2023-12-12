(Mass Appeal) – You can celebrate the new year with a night of positivity, networking, speakers, music, and more at the annual New Year Better Us Networking & Scholarship Fundraiser! If you attend, you’ll even get to see one of 22News’ very own. Here with more on this professional celebration are Darrius Johnson, the Marketing Director, and Ariaun Stewart, the Chief Operating Officer of New Year Better Us.
Celebrate the new year in style while helping kids on the road to success
by: Patrick Berry
