Celebrate the New Year with a Southern-style feast

(Mass Appeal) – Black-eyed peas is a popular dish in the South said to bring good fortune for the new year. Chef Wayne Hooker, Owner of Chef Wayne’s Big Mamou in Springfield shows us how to make black-eyed peas along with collard greens.
by: Kathy BunnellPosted: / Updated:
(Mass Appeal) – Black-eyed peas is a popular dish in the South said to bring good fortune for the new year. Chef Wayne Hooker, Owner of Chef Wayne’s Big Mamou in Springfield shows us how to make black-eyed peas along with collard greens.