Celebrate with these Champagne cranberry elderflower cupcakes

(Mass Appeal) – We usually toast with champagne or sparkling wine, but Jennifer Remillard from Sassy Mamas’ Delectable Cupcakes joins us with a bubbly recipe for sparkling champagne cupcakes!

Cranberry Elderflower Champagne Cupcakes

(Yields Approx. 18 Cupcakes)

INGREDIENTS:

Simple Syrup:

1-2 C granulated sugar

1 C water

Cupcakes:

2 ½ C (10.62 oz) all-purpose flour

2 TSP baking powder

¼ TSP salt

12 TBSP (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 ½ C granulated sugar, sifted

2 large brown eggs

2 TSP vanilla extract

2 oz. champagne

2 oz. elderflower liqueur

2 oz. seltzer or club soda

2 oz. cranberry juice

1 oz. of simple syrup

1 oz. of fresh lemon juice

Frosting:

2 C (4 sticks) unsalted butter

7 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1 TSP vanilla extract

1 oz. elderflower liqueur

1 oz. champagne

.5 oz. fresh lemon juice

.5 oz. cranberry juice

DIRECTIONS:

Creating the Simple Syrup (make ahead of time):

In a small saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Dissolve the sugar in the boiling water, stirring constantly. Once the sugar is completely dissolved, reduce the heat, cover, and allow to simmer for 10 to 15 minutes (the more sugar, the less simmering time). Remove from heat; cool completely before using. This will keep covered in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. When using, do not strain as you want to use the chunks of cranberries in the cupcakes.

Creating the Cupcakes:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake tins with compostable liners. Set aside.

Combine sifted flour, baking powder, and salt into a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.

Combine the elderflower liqueur, champagne, cranberry juice, lemon juice, seltzer, and simple syrup into the same measuring cup. Set aside.

In the bowl of electric mixer, using a paddle attachment, combine unsalted butter, and sugar, until it’s fluffy; about 3-5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beat until combined.

Next, add half of the dry ingredients and half of the liquid ingredients. Beat to combine. Add remaining dry ingredients and the remaining liquid ingredients. Beat until combined – be careful not to over mix.

Using a 3 TBSP scoop, fill cupcake tins. Bake for 18 minutes, rotating them half way through. Cool the cupcakes in the pan for about 5 minutes, then remove them from pan to cool on cooling racks.

Creating the Frosting:

In the bowl of electric mixer, beat unsalted butter for 3-5 minutes. Then add sifted confectioners’ sugar. Next, slowly pour in the elderflower liqueur, champagne, and both juices; beat until smooth and fluffy. Add more confectioner’s sugar if the frosting is too wet, add a touch more of the elderflower liqueur and champagne if it’s too dry. If you’d like your frosting to be more pink, add more cranberry juice instead.

Using a 1M decorating tip, frost the cupcakes. Serve on a platter and top with fresh slices of lemon and accoutrements relative to your event.

Adapted from The Boozy Baker and inspired by The Spruce Eats Punch