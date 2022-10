(Mass Appeal) – You are invited to a celebration of The Resilient Project grant. It’s a grant that looks at the barriers woman business owners face in Northampton and how they can achieve success. To tell us more, we are joined by three strong women, Dr. Megan Allen, owner and operator of The Community Classroom, Lindsay LaBonte, the branch manager at Applied Mortgage, and Jillian Duclos, the owner and operator of Roberto’s Pizza.