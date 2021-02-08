Celebrate world chocolate hazelnut spread day with this tasty recipe

(Mass Appeal) – Did you miss this weekend’s big event? No not the football game…we’re talking about world chocolate hazelnut spread day!

Sure, we could just open a jar of the tasty treat, but not today! We’re going to make it from scratch! Joining us now is Danielle Formaro, author of “Add This to Your Plate! Mastering the Essentials in Cooking, Nutrition and Fitness.”

2 cups raw hazelnuts

1 1/2 tbsp pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/4 cup + 2 tbsp pure maple syrup

pinch stevia, or 1 tbsp additional sugar

1/4 tsp + 1/8 tsp salt

optional: 2 tsp oil (such as a refined melted coconut oil) for extra smoothness

1/2 cup milk of choice

In a food processor blend the nuts until they’ve turned to butter (about 5 minutes). Trust the process, it will be crumby at first but will get smooth as the oils release. You will need to open and scrape the sides down and then continue to blend most likely half way through.

Then add all other ingredients and blend until it’s smooth like Nutella!