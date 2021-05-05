Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with Chimichurri Steak Nachos

(Mass Appeal) – A huge part of Cinco de Mayo celebrations are, of course, the food! Today we are lucky enough to have Dan Whalen, creator of the blog The Food in My Beard, with us to share one of his recipes.

GRILLED CHIMICHURRI STEAK NACHOS

CHIMICHURRI

1 bunch Parsley

2 cloves Garlic

3 leaves Sage

2 teaspoons roughly chopped rosemary

1 teaspoon roughly chopped thyme

1/2 cup Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper

STEAK

1 pound Skirt Steak

Salt and Pepper

Worcestershire Sauce

half of the chimichurri from above

CHEESE SAUCE

1 can Evaporated Milk

1 tablespoon Cornstarch

8 ounces Jack Cheese shredded

NACHOS

50 Tortilla Chips

2 poblano peppers roasted and chopped

2 ears Corn roasted and kernels removed

INSTRUCTIONS