Celebrating Cinco de Mayo with Chimichurri Steak Nachos

(Mass Appeal) – A huge part of Cinco de Mayo celebrations are, of course, the food! Today we are lucky enough to have Dan Whalen, creator of the blog The Food in My Beard, with us to share one of his recipes.
GRILLED CHIMICHURRI STEAK NACHOS
CHIMICHURRI
1 bunch Parsley
2 cloves Garlic
3 leaves Sage
2 teaspoons roughly chopped rosemary
1 teaspoon roughly chopped thyme
1/2 cup Olive Oil
Salt and Pepper
STEAK
1 pound Skirt Steak
Salt and Pepper
Worcestershire Sauce
half of the chimichurri from above
CHEESE SAUCE
1 can Evaporated Milk
1 tablespoon Cornstarch
8 ounces Jack Cheese shredded
NACHOS
50 Tortilla Chips
2 poblano peppers roasted and chopped
2 ears Corn roasted and kernels removed
INSTRUCTIONS
- Make the chimichurri by chopping everything really small or putting it all into a food processor or blender. Set half aside, and put the other half into a bowl with the steak and add some salt and pepper, and a few splashes of Worcestershire. Allow the steak to marinate for at least a half hour or up to 24 hours.
- Mix the evaporated milk with the cornstarch and whisk to combine. Bring to a simmer and remove from heat. Whisk in the cheese until melted. Return to heat if needed to help it fully melt.
- Grill the steak over high heat to a medium doneness. Allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing thin.
- Put the chips down first, then top with the corn and poblano. Next add the steak, and then pour on the cheese sauce. Drizzle on some chimichurri before serving.