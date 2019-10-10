Celebrating disability awareness month with Sunshine Village

(Mass Appeal) – October is Disability Awareness and Sunshine Village is celebrating with two events that highlight the creativity and talents of its clients.

Sunshine Village’s executive Director Gina Kos, and Amie Miarecki of Sunshine Village community relations, joined us to talk about the upcoming art and dance shows. They brought with them paintings by clients that will be displayed in the art show – some completed by one person, others a collaborative effort.

Collections: An Art Reception Featuring Artists with Distinct Abilities is on display at the Chicopee Public Library, 449 Front Street. The Sunshine Village Showcase Dance Performance in collaboration with Ohana School of Performing Arts, is taking place on Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 10:30 – 12 noon at the Boys and Girls Club, 580 Meadow Street in Chicopee.