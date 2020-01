(Mass Appeal) – A new calendar by women aims to increase body positivity and shatter common stereotypes. Photographer Julie Bloniasz and Michelle Crean, creator of Woman Empowered, joined us with details.

This 2020 calendar features inspiring women from all over Western Massachusetts and raises money for Girls Inc.

The calendar can be purchased at Girls Inc. of the Valley in Holyoke or at Ohana School of the Performing Arts in Chicopee.