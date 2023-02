(Mass Appeal) – Today is “Fat Tuesday,” the culmination of the Mardis Gras celebration before we enter the 40 day Lenten season which starts tomorrow with Ash Wednesday. One of the traditions of Fat Tuesday, and Mardis Gras, is to enjoy Louisiana or Cajun style cooking. Joining me today from Nana’s Kitchen in Westfield is chef Gilmo, Trevis Gilmore, with his recipe for chicken and sausage gumbo.