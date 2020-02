(Mass Appeal) – Most people have heard of the STEM curriculum in our schools: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. On February 11th each year we celebrate girls and women in science.

Westfield Schools Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski and Supervisor of Science, Technology and Engineering, Lauren Figy, explain why there’s such a focus on STEM learning, why specifically a focus on girls in these studies, and what the future can hold for those who study it.