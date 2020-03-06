Celebrating International Women’s Day, live from Mount Holyoke College

(Mass Appeal) – International Women’s Day is happening on Sunday, March 8th. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable women throughout our community that inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women. It’s also a great time to announce our local 22News Remarkable Women finalist! Stay tuned to meet our four local finalists. The winner receives a trip to New York City to be part of the audience of the Mel Robbins Show later this month. On that show, Nexstar’s national “Remarkable Woman” winner will be announced. We’ll announce our local winner at the end of our program.

Mass Appeal prepares for International Women’s Day by broadcasting live from Mount Holyoke College. We speak with President Sonya Stephens and Head of Archives Leslie Fields to learn more about some very important women alumnae from the college.

We also learn about inspiring and educating the next generation of remarkable women. Mount Holyoke College students Kate Meacham, Janae Lewis, and Marisol Fernandez de Cordova reflect on their college experience and their plans for the future.

We also speak with Kijua Sanders-McMurtry, Vice President for Equity and Inclusion. She shares with us the evolving role of higher education and the importance of inclusivity on campuses.

Finally, the big moment is here! We announce our local Remarkable Women winner while taking in the beauty of the Mount Holyoke College flower show. Tom Clark, Director of the Botanic Garden tells us about this free annual display that is open to the community.