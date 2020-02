(Mass Appeal) – Children like a little adventure, fun and camaraderie in their lives and for those kids involved in groups it is also a great way for them to build character and learn leadership skills.

The world of Scouting opens up children to many different learning and growing experiences which will make them a well rounded adult. Alex Cantor from the the Boy Scouts of America, along with Celia Neveu President of Western Mass Venturing share some insight into the world of Scouting.