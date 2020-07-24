Celebrating National Tequila Day

(Mass Appeal) – Get your sombrero ready because it is time to party as today is National Tequila Day. But, before you head out to buy a bottle to celebrate, make sure you know what the different varieties are.
Joining the show today to educate us all on tequila, and to share an easy at-home margarita recipe, is our friend Mike Brunelle from Table & Vine.
Margarita Recipe
2 ounces tequila (blanco or reposado)
1 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice
1 tablespoon (or to taste) agave nectar (can substitute simple syrup)
Combine in a shaker and shake vigorously to emulsify the nectar
Pour of ice into a rocks glass
Possible variations:
Add 1 ounce orange liqueur (Grand Marnier, Cointreau) to make it a Cadillac Margarita
Add some smoked Jalepeno for some spiciness