Celebrating National Thrift Shop Day with the Hospice Shop

(Mass Appeal) – Today is National Thrift Shop Day and we thought a trip to the Hospice Shop in Northampton is the perfect way to celebrate. Manager Sue Drzewianowski told us what’s special about Hospice Shop and the treasures you can find there!

Inventory is at all time high at the Hospice Shop, so check out the store on Bridge Street in Northampton and note that all proceeds benefit the Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice.

Donations are only accepted Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and the store is open for shopping Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.