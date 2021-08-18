Celebrating peach season by making a Peach Shortcake with Honey Whipped Cream

(Mass Appeal) – Peach week continues here on Mass Appeal and today we’re making a Peach Shortcake dessert with Honey Whipped Cream! Showing us this delectable recipe is Jessi-Sierra Ross from the blog, Straight to the hips, Baby.

Peach Shortcake with Honey Whipped Cream

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the Peaches

4-5 large fresh peaches

1-2 tablespoons sugar depending on the ripeness/sweetness of the fruit

For the Shortcakes

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup salted butter cold & cubed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg

1/2 cup milk

for glaze

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon half & half

For the Honey Whipped Cream

1 pint heavy whipping cream

4 tablespoons local honey + more for garnish

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Garnish with warm honey and toasted slivered almonds optional

Instructions

For the Peaches

Bring a wide deep pot of water to a boil. If a large pot isn’t available, work in batches. Set up a large bowl with water & ice for an ice bath.

Wash and dry your peaches. Using a small paring knife, make a shallow “X” on the bottom of each peach. Once your water has come to a boil, drop in the peaches so they are completely submerged, and boil for 45 seconds. Work in smaller batches if needed.

Once you have finished boiling the peaches, transfer them with a large spoon to the ice bath & cool for a minute or two. Using a wad of paper towels, gently wipe/scrub the skins from the peaches. Be very gentle!

After peeling, cut & pit the peaches. Cut into 1/4 inch thick slices and add to a large mixing bowl. Add 1-2 tablespoons of sugar (to taste) and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to sit at room temperature for 1 hour.

For the Shortcakes

Preheat your oven to 450F. In a large bowl, mix the flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar, salt, and baking powder. Cut the cold butter into the flour mixture with a pastry cutter (you can do this in a food processor as well, but I prefer by hand). Keep “cutting” the butter into the flour until the whole mixture looks like coarse crumbs.

In a small bowl, lightly beat the whole egg, then add the milk and vanilla extract to the bowl. Stir.

Add the wet mixture to the dry mixture all at once, and stir until everything is moistened. This is tricky, but you don’t want to over mix (tough shortcakes), but do your best. There will be some flour pockets left.

Dump the dough out onto a well floured surface and knead for 10-12 pushes. Just enough to bring it together. Shape and then flatten the dough using the palms of your hands to about 1/2-3/4 inch thick circle.

Using a lightly floured biscuit cutter or 3 inch across drinking glass, cut out several circles and transfer to a parchment lined baking tray. You want to have 6-7 rounds. After the first cut, gently bring the dough together and flatten again, to cut batch #2.

Once the shortcakes have been cut & transferred to the baking sheet, take a small bowl and whisk together the egg yolk and half & half. Brush the tops of the shortcakes with the glaze.

Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until perfectly golden.

Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

For the Honey Whipped Cream

About 15 minutes before serving, gently warm 3 tablespoons of honey. Reserve another 1/4 cup of honey at room temperature.

Take your already chilled mixing bowl and pour the whipping cream in. Beat with a stand mixer or hand mixer on medium speed, just until it starts to thicken. Then, add the vanilla extract & room temperature honey, and continue to beat on medium speed until thickened & creamy. Do not over beat!

To Assemble

Slice the shortcakes in half. Place the bottom portion on your plate and spoon a generous amount of sliced peaches & their juices on top. Add a hefty dollop of honeyed whipped cream, and place the top portion of the cake on top. Add one more spoonful of peaches and whipped cream to the upper cake. Sprinkle the toasted almond slivers (optional). Drizzle the warmed honey over the shortcake and a bit on the plate.

Serve immediately & enjoy!