BOSTON (AP) — How best to improve cybersecurity across the state will be the focus of a public hearing at the Massachusetts Statehouse this week.

The Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity will hold the virtual hearing on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The hearing will be chaired by Sen. Barry Finegold of Andover and Rep. Linda Dean Campbell of Methuen, both Democrats, and will including testimony from a range of cybersecurity experts including state officials and representatives from Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Comcast, and the cybersecurity firm VMWare.