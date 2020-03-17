Breaking News
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the Irish Cultural Center of Western New England

Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – Mass Appeal was live from the Irish Cultural Center of Western New England (ICC) in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. First, we spoke with Director Jamie Cardoza Boyle about the ICC, which was built entirely by volunteers, and it’s mission.

Next, Board Member Mary Ellen O’Brien gave us a tour of the Center’s museum and library. It’s a working library, home to a collection of books related to Irish culture.

Board President and ICC Founder Sean Cahillane joined us to talk about the Irish community here in Western Massachusetts and the great societal contributions of the Irish culture.

