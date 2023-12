(Mass Appeal) – This year’s winter solstice occurs on Thursday, Dec. 21st at 10:27 p.m. and that’s when the north pole reaches its maximum tilt away from the Sun. Whereas the Summer solstice is when the north pole reaches its maximum tilt towards the Sun which will happen on June 20th next year.

Here to teach us more about the different seasons and how the animal kingdom reacts are Dr. Megan Allen, NBCT, Founder/owner of The Community Classroom and Nicole Rhodes, the lead STEM tutor.