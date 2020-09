(Mass Appeal) - Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares tips for celebrating football season with Frito-Lay and Tostitos.

Frito-Lay wants to bring the football stadium experience home this season! Be a homegate hero with recipes, new products and NFL stars. Check out their new commercial, ‘Twas the Night Before Kickoff, which will evoke emotion and anticipation like the night before Christmas. It’ll be airing all season long!