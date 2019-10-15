Chai swirl cheesecake gives a spicy twist to a dessert favorite

(Mass Appeal) – If you love chai lattes, you’ll really enjoy this cheesecake! Nancy Parent, owner of Tiers of Joy shows us how to make a cheesecake that incorporates seasonal spices.
Chai Swirl Cheesecake
Tools:
- 8″ or 9″ baking pan
- cooking spray
- mixer
- spatula
- knife
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumb
6 tablespoons (3 oz.) unsalted butter, melted
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup granulated sugar, divided
2 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 large eggs
5 teaspoons chai tea latte powdered mix
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine graham cracker crumbs, butter, salt, and 1/2 cup of the sugar in a medium bowl. Press crumb mixture into bottom of a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 8- or 9-inch square pan or baking dish. Bake in preheated oven for 9 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack, about 30 minutes.
Beat together cream cheese, vanilla, and remaining 1/2 cup sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed just until smooth. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition. Reserve 1/2 cup of the batter in a glass measuring cup. Pour remaining batter over cooled crust.
Gradually stir in chai tea mix into reserved batter to combine. Dollop chai batter over vanilla-cream cheese batter, and gently swirl with a knife, being careful not to press into crust layer.
Bake at 350°F until almost set, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour. Cover and chill at least 1 hour before serving.