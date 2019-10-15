Chai swirl cheesecake gives a spicy twist to a dessert favorite

(Mass Appeal) – If you love chai lattes, you’ll really enjoy this cheesecake! Nancy Parent, owner of Tiers of Joy shows us how to make a cheesecake that incorporates seasonal spices.

Chai Swirl Cheesecake

Tools:

8″ or 9″ baking pan

cooking spray

mixer

spatula

knife

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumb

6 tablespoons (3 oz.) unsalted butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup granulated sugar, divided

2 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large eggs

5 teaspoons chai tea latte powdered mix

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine graham cracker crumbs, butter, salt, and 1/2 cup of the sugar in a medium bowl. Press crumb mixture into bottom of a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 8- or 9-inch square pan or baking dish. Bake in preheated oven for 9 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack, about 30 minutes.

Beat together cream cheese, vanilla, and remaining 1/2 cup sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed just until smooth. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition. Reserve 1/2 cup of the batter in a glass measuring cup. Pour remaining batter over cooled crust.

Gradually stir in chai tea mix into reserved batter to combine. Dollop chai batter over vanilla-cream cheese batter, and gently swirl with a knife, being careful not to press into crust layer.

Bake at 350°F until almost set, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour. Cover and chill at least 1 hour before serving.