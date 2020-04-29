Change up your breakfast routine with these carrot cake pancakes

(Mass Appeal) – Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie shares a tasty twist for carrot cake fans. She shows us how to make them into delicious pancakes!

Carrot Cake pancakes

Ingredients:

¾ cup all purpose flour or 1 to 1 gluten free flour

¼ cup coconut flour or you can use more regular flour

2 tbs. coconut sugar or your sugar of choice

2 tbs. unsweetened shredded coconut

2 tbs. chopped almonds or your favorite nut

1 ½ tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

1 tsp. ground ginger

1 pinch of sea salt

1 cup almond milk or other non-dairy milk

½ cup grated carrot

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tbs. unsalted butter

Directions:

In a large bowl whisk together flour, coconut flour, coconut sugar, chopped almonds, unsweetened shredded coconut, baking powder, salt and spices. Once well combined add the almond milk, vanilla extract and fold in grated carrot. On medium heat in a large skillet, melt the butter. Use a ¼ cup scoop to portion out the pancakes. It takes about 2-3 minutes a side, look for the bubbles before you flip. Serve with toasted unsweetened coconut, more chopped nuts and a drizzle of pure maple syrup. You can freeze this for up to 2 months.