Changes salons are making due to COVID-19

(Mass Appeal) – Those with shaggy hair and split ends can rejoice in the fact that salons are opening again. Fred Hawck and Michaela Murray, co-owners of Wicked Salon, joined us to discuss what your post-pandemic salon experience will be like.

Wicked Salon has reduced the number of clients that can be in the space and stylists will be in personal protective equipment, including a masks, most likely face shields, and a robe that will be changed after each client.

All customers will be asked to wait outside the salon and wash their hands upon entering.