Changing the life of a child or teen through fostering

There is a tremendous need for foster parents in our area. Whether you’re looking for a long-term commitment to a child or you are willing to provide temporary care, the Center for Human Development can help. Yamilca Nogue tells us about the Home Finder program at CHD and Sherquita HoSang shares her experience as a foster parent.

The CHD has a wealth of resources to help support foster parents on their journey. For more information, reach out to CHD on their website, www.CHD.org. You can call them at 413-781-6556.