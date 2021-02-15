Changing your life through sleep

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re struggling to reach your goals, the solution may lie in the way you sleep.

According to Laura Day, a New York Times best-selling author and practicing intuitive, improving your sleep is the key to achieving your goals.

Getting a restful night’s sleep is not an impossible task, as long as you clear what Day refers to as your “messy mind.”

She advocates journaling; writing down all the things you are worried about so they are not constant thoughts within your subconscious.

Day explains that by writing down your worries, and your goals, you will be able to sleep better and accomplish more once you wake up.