Check out the interactive art projects at the Eric Carle Museum

(Mass Appeal) – Looking for something fun to do with the kiddos? Head to the Eric Carle Museum and try out one of the everyday art projects. The current theme is “Sculptures that Soar” and art director Meg Nicoll joined us with the details.

According to Nicoll, parents can bring their children in for the projects (it’s included in the admission price) or pick up a to-go kit and do it at home. The project changes every six weeks.

The current project is “Sculptures that Soar” and children are encouraged to create anything that can take flight. More information can be found at CarleMuseum.org.