(Mass Appeal) – It’s National Mocktail Week! Maybe some of you are participating in “Dry January” and what better time to explore mocktail options. Here with a recipe that still brings all the fun to a drink that’s alcohol free is Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby.
Spiced Pear Shrub Base
(makes 8 ounces of concentrate)
1 cup Bartlett pear, chopped roughly
1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 cup organic apple cider vinegar
- Wash and dry the pear. Slice the fruit away from the core. Leave the skin on and roughly chop. Place inside a large jam jar with a tightly fitting lid.
- Add the brown sugar and cinnamon to the pears.
- Using a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon, mash the pears with the sugar & cinnamon. This will release the juices.
- Refrigerate for 2-3 days, stirring 2 times per day. The fruit will dissolve in the sugar and create a syrupy base.
- Place a fine mesh sieve over a small mixing bowl. Pour the pear mixture into the sieve and press the fruit to release all of the possible juices into the bowl. Discard the solids.
- Wash the original jar and add the pressed juice back to it. Next, pour the 1/2 cup of organic apple cider vinegar and close the jar with a tightly fitted lid. Shake gently.
- Refrigerate for at least 8 hours, before using. The flavors will mellow with time. Keep for up to 6 months in the refrigerator.
Spiced Pear Shrub Mocktail
(makes 1 drink)
1 ounce spiced pear shrub base
4 ounces apple cider
Club soda
Ice
Apple slice to garnish
- Pour the shrub base and juice into a shaker cup. Stir vigoriously with a cocktail spoon. Reserve.
- Fill a rocks glass 3/4 way full with ice. Pour the shrub/juice mix over the ice. Top with soda water and garnish with an apple slice.
Pineapple Ginger Shrub Base
(makes 8 ounces of concentrate)
1 cup fresh diced pineapple
1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger root with skin
1/2 cup white sugar
1/2 cup organic apple cider vinegar
- Trim and dice the fresh pineapple. Grate a 1/2 inch piece (or about 1 teaspoon) of fresh ginger and place inside a large jam jar with a tightly fitting lid.
- Add the sugar to the jar with the pineapple and ginger.
- Using a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon, mash the pineapple with the sugar & fresh ginger. This will release the juices.
- Refrigerate for 2-3 days, stirring 2 times per day. The fruit will dissolve in the sugar and create a syrupy base.
- Place a fine mesh sieve over a small mixing bowl. Pour the pineapple mixture into the sieve and press the fruit to release all of the possible juices into the bowl. Discard the solids.
- Wash the original jar and add the pressed juice back to it. Next, pour the 1/2 cup of organic apple cider vinegar and close the jar with a tightly fitted lid. Shake gently. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours, before using. The flavors will mellow with time. Keep for up to 6 months in the refrigerator.
Refreshing Orange Pineapple Ginger Shrubs
(makes 1 drink)
1 ounce pineapple ginger shrub base
4 ounces freshly squeezed orange juice
Club soda
Ice
Orange slice to garnish
- Pour the shrub base and juice into a shaker cup. Stir vigoriously with a cocktail spoon. Reserve.
- Fill a rocks glass 3/4 way full with ice. Pour the shrub/juice mix over the ice.
- Top with soda water and garnish with an orange slice.