(Mass Appeal) – It’s National Mocktail Week! Maybe some of you are participating in “Dry January” and what better time to explore mocktail options. Here with a recipe that still brings all the fun to a drink that’s alcohol free is Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby.

Spiced Pear Shrub Base

(makes 8 ounces of concentrate)

1 cup Bartlett pear, chopped roughly

1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup organic apple cider vinegar

Wash and dry the pear. Slice the fruit away from the core. Leave the skin on and roughly chop. Place inside a large jam jar with a tightly fitting lid. Add the brown sugar and cinnamon to the pears. Using a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon, mash the pears with the sugar & cinnamon. This will release the juices. Refrigerate for 2-3 days, stirring 2 times per day. The fruit will dissolve in the sugar and create a syrupy base. Place a fine mesh sieve over a small mixing bowl. Pour the pear mixture into the sieve and press the fruit to release all of the possible juices into the bowl. Discard the solids. Wash the original jar and add the pressed juice back to it. Next, pour the 1/2 cup of organic apple cider vinegar and close the jar with a tightly fitted lid. Shake gently. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours, before using. The flavors will mellow with time. Keep for up to 6 months in the refrigerator.

Spiced Pear Shrub Mocktail

(makes 1 drink)

1 ounce spiced pear shrub base

4 ounces apple cider

Club soda

Ice

Apple slice to garnish

Pour the shrub base and juice into a shaker cup. Stir vigoriously with a cocktail spoon. Reserve. Fill a rocks glass 3/4 way full with ice. Pour the shrub/juice mix over the ice. Top with soda water and garnish with an apple slice.

Pineapple Ginger Shrub Base

(makes 8 ounces of concentrate)

1 cup fresh diced pineapple

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger root with skin

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup organic apple cider vinegar

Trim and dice the fresh pineapple. Grate a 1/2 inch piece (or about 1 teaspoon) of fresh ginger and place inside a large jam jar with a tightly fitting lid. Add the sugar to the jar with the pineapple and ginger. Using a muddler or the handle of a wooden spoon, mash the pineapple with the sugar & fresh ginger. This will release the juices. Refrigerate for 2-3 days, stirring 2 times per day. The fruit will dissolve in the sugar and create a syrupy base. Place a fine mesh sieve over a small mixing bowl. Pour the pineapple mixture into the sieve and press the fruit to release all of the possible juices into the bowl. Discard the solids. Wash the original jar and add the pressed juice back to it. Next, pour the 1/2 cup of organic apple cider vinegar and close the jar with a tightly fitted lid. Shake gently. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours, before using. The flavors will mellow with time. Keep for up to 6 months in the refrigerator.

Refreshing Orange Pineapple Ginger Shrubs

(makes 1 drink)

1 ounce pineapple ginger shrub base

4 ounces freshly squeezed orange juice

Club soda

Ice

Orange slice to garnish