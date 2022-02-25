(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to comfort food, mac ‘n cheese is near the top of the list. But when Chef Mike Harrison from Buckley Healthcare in Greenfield visits our kitchen, classic comfort food gets a delicious twist!

Buckley Healthcare Center is located at 95 Laurel St. in Greenfield. You can call them at 413-774-3143

INGREDIENTS

1 pound pasta, such as medium shell or tube pasta

14-ounce can cherry tomatoes

8 ounces low-moisture whole-milk mozzarella, coarsely grated

4 ounces provolone or other mildly sharp cheese (such as more of the cheddar below), coarsely grated

2 ounces sharp cheddar, coarsely grated

2 ounces Parmesan, grated

1½ cups heavy cream

Freshly ground black pepper

½ head of cauliflower, cut into ½-inch pieces

Room-temperature butter or nonstick cooking oil spray (for pan)

DIRECTIONS

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until about halfway cooked (it needs to be very firm at this stage so that it doesn’t overcook when baked). Drain, reserving ½ cup pasta cooking liquid, and run under cold water to stop the cooking. Drain well.



Step 2

Lightly crush cherry tomatoes with your hands in a large bowl. Add mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, Parmesan, cream, and reserved ½ cup pasta cooking liquid and mix to combine. Season generously with salt and pepper. Add cauliflower and cooked pasta and toss to coat. Butter (or lightly coat) a 3-qt. or 13x9x2″ baking dish with butter. Scrape in pasta mixture and spread out into an even layer. Cover dish tightly with foil and bake pasta until hot throughout and steaming when foil is lifted, 20-25 minutes.



Step 3

Remove foil and increase oven temperature to 425◦. Continue to bake pasta until sauce is bubbling and top is browned and crunchy in spots, 25-30 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving.



Step 4

Do Ahead: Pasta can be assembled 2 days ahead. Cover and chill until ready to bake.

Segment sponsored by: Buckley Healthcare