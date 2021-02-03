Chestnut Talented and Gifted accepting applications for middle school students

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a curriculum to challenge your student to reach their full potential, consider applying to Chestnut Talented and Gifted Middle School in Springfield. Assistant Principal Gabrielle Jackson introduces us to the school.

Chestnut TAG provides a supportive environment for students in middle school. Educational excellence is supported through attentive teachers, group work, and a school support system that helps get the whole family engaged. Leadership empowerment takes the form of class projects, community service, and opportunities to take the lead in group projects and lessons.

To learn more, visit www.ChestnutTAG.com or call (413) 750-2333. The school is located at 355 Plainfield Street in Springfield.

Segment sponsored by Chestnut Talented and Gifted Middle School