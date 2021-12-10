Chewy gluten-free ginger molasses cookies

(Mass Appeal) – We are back with Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie – and she’s going to share a great recipe for your holiday cookie swap – a chewy, ginger molasses cookie!

Ingredients:

1 ½ sticks unsalted butter

¾ cups dark brown sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 egg

1/3 cup blackstrap molasses

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 ½ tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. black pepper

¼ tsp. cloves

½ tsp. salt

¼ cup turbinado sugar

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone mat. In a large mixing bowl, beat together the butter, brown sugar, and vanilla until creamed and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add the egg and molasses and mix until evenly incorporated.

In a medium mixing bowl combine the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, cloves, and salt. Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and beat gently until fully mixed. Don’t over mix the dough. Spray your hands with cooking spray or coat with butter. Roll the dough into tablespoon-size balls and roll in the sugar.

Place on the baking sheet, and space the cookies 2 inches apart. Bake 10-12 minutes or until the cookies are just starting to set around the edges, they will be a little soft in the middle. Let cool on baking sheet.