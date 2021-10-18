Chicken, butternut squash, and sage dinner

(Mass Appeal) – We’ve got a great weeknight recipe that doesn’t skimp on flavor! Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen is here to show us a simple sheet pan dinner of chicken, butternut squash, and sage!

4 chicken breasts cut into pieces

1 butternut squash – cut into small cubes

1 yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 tbsp fresh chopped sage

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp honey

Butter

Salt & Pepper

Chicken Stock (extra ingredients that we will use)

Steps

Peel, deseed, and then thinly slice the squash. Layer it on the bottom of a large baking dish. Add the onions on top.

Then mix together the oil, honey, vinegar, and rosemary in a small bowl and spoon this mix over the vegetables.

Arrange the chicken on the top and season again with salt and pepper and another good drizzle of oil.

Bake for 35 to 40 mins at 350 until the chicken is golden and the juices run clear.