Chicken Paprikash

(Mass Appeal) – Chicken is a family favorite, but finding new ways to prepare it is not always easy. Here to show us a delicious weeknight meal where chicken stars in a rich and comforting sauce is Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog, ‘Straight to the Hips, Baby’.

Ingredients:

2 pounds about 6 thighs boneless skinless chicken thighs

3 tablespoons of flour

1 1/2 tablespoons + 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika divided

kosher salt

ground black pepper

1 tablespoon + 3 tablespoons butter divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 cloves fresh garlic, minced

3 large shallots, minced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

3 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon cumin

1 1/2 cups chicken stock

1/2 cup sour cream

freshly chopped Italian parsley for garnish

mashed potatoes or buttered noodles for serving

DIRECTIONS:

FOR THE CHICKEN

Gently pat dry the chicken thighs. Add the flour & 1/2 teaspoon of paprika to a plate. Stir.

Season both sides of the chicken with salt and black pepper, then dredge in the seasoned flour.

Reserve both the chicken and the leftover flour mix. We’ll be using it to make a roux in a moment

Preheat a large dutch oven or skillet, over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of butter and 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil to the pot.

Once heated and slightly foamy, start to sear your chicken in batches. We want to brown and almost cook the chicken completely. About four minutes on each side (about 6 per side would be fully cooked). Make sure not to burn the oil.

After completely cooked, place the chicken on a plate and reserve. Keep the oils in the pan for the next stage.



FOR THE SAUCE

Using the same dutch oven as you used to cook the chicken, add your minced garlic. Let cook while stirring, until fragrant. About a minute.

Next, add in the diced peppers & shallots with a heft inch of kosher salt. Stir and cook until slightly softened. About five minutes

Now, to make the roux:

Push the cooked vegetables to one side of the pot and add the 3 tablespoons of reserved butter. Heat until foamy.

Add the 3 tablespoons of flour and stir the flour/butter continuously. (Try to keep the veggies on one side of the pot, but don’t worry if a few escape!)

Cook the roux until it becomes a nutty brown. About 3 minutes.

Once light brown in color, mix the cooked veggies into the roux, and add the remainder of the paprika, along with 1/2 teaspoon of cumin. Mix.

Gently add the chicken stock to this mix, while stirring until thickened.

Add the chicken back to the pot, along with 1/2 cup of sour cream while mixing. Adjust the salt and pepper to taste. Let simmer on low for 5 minutes.

Serve over noodles, mashed potatoes, or rice.

Garnish with fresh Italian parsley.