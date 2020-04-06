Chick’s nest macaroons: a delicious Easter treat

(Mass Appeal) – Easter is just around the corner and Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, joined us with a simple and fun recipe to help you celebrate the holiday – chick’s nest macaroons!

Chick’s Nest Macaroons ©

By: Ashley Tresoline

Ingredients:

3 large egg whites

½ cup raw sugar

½ tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. cinnamon

14 oz. bag sweetened shredded coconut

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips, semi- sweet or any of your favorite kinds

1/3 cup dried cranberries or dried fruit of your choice

1/3 cup almonds, chopped or your favorite nut

Directions:

Preheat the oven 325°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop about 30 heaping tablespoonfuls of the coconut mixture about 1 inch apart onto the prepared pan. Shape the macaroons into small little compact nest shapes with your hands. Bake rotating the pan halfway through the cooking process. About 30 minutes, or until toasted around the edges and no longer have a wet look. Let cool completely on the pans.

Once cooled you can decorate with drizzled chocolate or sprinkles in holiday colors.