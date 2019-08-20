Chicopee Downtown Getdown kicks off this Friday

Get ready to have fun and make sure your appetite is primed – for the Chicopee Downtown Getdown this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23 and 24.

Getdown planner Nathan Moreau and Michael Kibbe of Miguel OI’Leary’s Food Truck and Catering joined us to tell us about the event and show us how to make one of the delicious foods you can find there – the Cubano sandwich.

According to Moreau, there is a 5k road race benefiting Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen that kicks off on Saturday morning and ends in Downtown Getdown central, at the intersection of Exchange, Center and Springfield Streets. Chicopee Downtown Getdown runs into the evening and had tons of live entertainment and food. For more information, visit https://www.chicopeegetdown.com/ .

Pulled Cubano Sandwich

Warm a fresh baked ciabatta roll and cut in half. Spread an even layer of yellow mustard to both sides of bread and then add two slices of Swiss cheese, one for each side of bread. Then add a generous layer of roast pork (see roast pork shoulder recipe below), topped by two slices of ham and pickles. Press sandwich together and toast on a hot grill for two minutes per side.

Roast Pork Shoulder

Get a 10 lb pork shoulder, cut slits into the skin and stuff with fresh garlic. Add a generous amount of adobo and pepper to the whole shoulder. Bake in oven for 6-7 hours at 350 degrees. Let pork sit for half hour before shredding.