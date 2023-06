(Mass Appeal) – Chicopee FRESH is offering free meals for children throughout the summer, and to kick off the program, they’re hosting a fun-filled event! Attendees of all ages can enjoy a day of outdoor games, crafts, entertainment, and, of course, delicious food. Melanie Wilk, the food service director for Chicopee Public Schools, and Brianna Jackson, the farm-to-school coordinator for Chicopee Public Schools, are excited to share how you can join in on the fun.