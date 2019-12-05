Chicopee officers prepare to take donations for Special Olympics from the top of Walmart

(Mass Appeal) - Get into the holiday spirit this Saturday with the SSO's Holiday Celebration Concert. Guest conductor Maestro Nick Palmer tells us more, along with 22News Meteorologist Brian Lapis.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra & Chorus' Holiday Celebration happens on December 7th at 7:30 pm at Symphony Hall in downtown Springfield. Maestro Nick Palmer once again takes the baton for a concert that has everything on your holiday wish list.