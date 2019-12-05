1  of  3
Chicopee officers prepare to take donations for Special Olympics from the top of Walmart

Officer Mike Wilk, from the Chicopee Police Department, previewed Cop-on-Top 2019.

Chicopee Cop-on-Top
Saturday, December 7 from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
“For 12 hours, law enforcement officers will eat, sleep and stay on the roof of Walmart to raise money for Special Olympics Massachusetts. Customers are asked to donate as they are walking into the store to support local Special Olympics athletes. 50 cents, $2, or $20, any donation is appreciated! Come do some holiday shopping the first weekend of December, and support the officers who are braving the cold for a great cause!”

