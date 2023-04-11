(MASS APPEAL) – As we’ve been talking about here on Mass Appeal, April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and it’s important that we as a community are aware of the signs and know how to report something if we see something. Michelle Tyer, from Helix Human Services and Principal at Mill Pond School, to help.

State and Local Resources

If a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

Please call the Department of Families and Children (DCF) immediately if you know of, or suspect, an incident of child abuse or neglect. During regular business hours call the DCF office that serves the city or town where the child lives.

Nights, weekends, and holidays dial the Child-at-Risk Hotline at (800) 792-5200.

Helix Human Services

Formally the Children’s Study Home, Helix Human Services’ mission is to provide trauma-informed therapeutic and educational services to diverse children and families, building the foundation for lifelong success at home, school, and in the community.

They can be contacted at 413-739-5626 or visit helixhumanservices.org. You can also visit them in person at 44 Sherman Street in Springfield.

