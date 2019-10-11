Children can enjoy a free fishing event in Northampton

(Mass Appeal) – The annual Cops & Bobbers, Hooks & Ladders fishing event happens tomorrow in Northampton. Staff Sergeant Patrick Moody and Firefighter Shawn Crimmins are here to tell us about this fun outreach event.

Northampton Cops & Bobbers, Hooks & Ladders vent takes place on Saturday, October 12th on the shores of Willow Pond in Look Park. Registration is at 9:30 and the fishing derby begins at 10 and runs until 2 PM. The event is free and equipment is available to borrow.

Children can meet some local police officers and firefighters, check out rescue equipment, and learn to fish while enjoying the outdoors.