Tinky Weisblat, the Diva of Deliciousness, taught us how to make an easy chipotle pimiento cheese spread for your next wing-ding.

For more of Tinky’s recipes, you can head to TinkyCooks.com

Recipe Title: Chipotle Pimiento Cheese Spread

Ingredients:

1/2 pound sharp cheddar cheese, coarsely grated

4 ounces roasted red peppers, drained (reserve 1 tablespoon of the liquid) and roughly chopped

1 to 2 chipotles in adobo, seeded if you like them mild, coarsely chopped

several turns of the pepper grinder

1 tablespoon red-pepper brine

1 to 2 teaspoons adobo sauce from the chipotle can

mayonnaise to taste (start with 1 tablespoon)

Directions:

Place the pimientos, the chipotles, the pepper, the brine, and the adobo sauce in a mini-processor. Whir until combined. Toss in the cheese, and combine again. Add mayonnaise to taste.

Chill the cheese blend for at least 1/2 hour. Serve with crackers or vegetables.