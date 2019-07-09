Tinky Weisblat, the Diva of Deliciousness, taught us how to make an easy chipotle pimiento cheese spread for your next wing-ding.
For more of Tinky’s recipes, you can head to TinkyCooks.com
Recipe Title: Chipotle Pimiento Cheese Spread
Ingredients:
1/2 pound sharp cheddar cheese, coarsely grated
4 ounces roasted red peppers, drained (reserve 1 tablespoon of the liquid) and roughly chopped
1 to 2 chipotles in adobo, seeded if you like them mild, coarsely chopped
several turns of the pepper grinder
1 tablespoon red-pepper brine
1 to 2 teaspoons adobo sauce from the chipotle can
mayonnaise to taste (start with 1 tablespoon)
Directions:
Place the pimientos, the chipotles, the pepper, the brine, and the adobo sauce in a mini-processor. Whir until combined. Toss in the cheese, and combine again. Add mayonnaise to taste.
Chill the cheese blend for at least 1/2 hour. Serve with crackers or vegetables.