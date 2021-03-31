Chive and potato cakes with seared salmon and herbed sour cream

(Mass Appeal) – Local agriculture is coming into season and luckily for us, we have Chef John Slattery to help us utilize what is available right in our back yard. Check out this delicious, savory recipe!
INGREDIENTS:
- One pound boiled peeled potatoes
- 6 tablespoons chopped chives
- 1 tbsp fresh ground pepper
- 1 tbsp salt
- 2 tsp poppy seeds
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2 tbsp flour, plus flour on board
- 2 tbsp oil
- 2- 6oz salmon filets
- Salt and pepper
- Ground coriander
- 4 oz Sour Cream
- 2 tsp Parsley
- 1 tsp chives
- 1 tsp white pepper