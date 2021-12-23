Chocolate almond cookies: A perfect recipe for your holiday cookie swap

(Mass Appeal) – It’s cookie swap season and here now to share one of her favorite recipes is our diva of deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat.

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) sweet butter, at room temperature

1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

1 egg yolk, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups sifted flour

8 ounces milk chocolate, melted

blanched almonds to taste



Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.

Add the beaten egg yolk, vanilla, and flour.

Spread this mixture onto an ungreased medium (around 10-by-14-inch) cookie sheet, patting it out to the edges with your fingers and palms. (They work better than a knife or spatula.)

If you have only a large cookie sheet, don’t stretch the dough to the edges; it should not be overly thin. It helps to line the sheet with a silicone sheet or parchment paper.

Bake the cookies for 15 to 20 minutes, and remove them from the oven.

Quickly spread the melted chocolate over the top of the baked cookie dough. Grate almonds overall. (They will look like little snowflakes on top of the chocolate.) Cool and cut into pieces.

