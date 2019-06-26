Chocolate covered strawberries using a double boiler

Tinky Weisblat joins us with a demonstration on how to use a double boiler to melt chocolate. Then she shows us how to use that chocolate to make some decadent dipped strawberries!

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Cuisine: American

Course: Dessert

Servings: As many as you like (1 berry per person should suffice)

Difficulty Level: Fairly Easy

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 to 15 minutes

Ingredients:

fresh local strawberries as needed

dark, milk, or white chocolate (or a combination)

Cooking Directions:

Wash your berries and thoroughly dry them. If they have water adhering to them, they won’t be able to absorb the chocolate. Do not hull. Chop the chocolate into small, fairly uniform pieces.

In the bottom of a double boiler, heat an inch or two of water. (If you are using more than one type of chocolate, you will need to rig up more than one double boiler.)

Turn the heat below the water down or off, and place the chocolate in the top of the double boiler. Stir the chocolate as it melts.

When the chocolate has melted, remove the top of the double boiler from the bottom, and wipe it off carefully to make sure no water is on it. Let it cool for a moment or two so it won’t cook your strawberries; then carefully dip the berries in the chocolate, holding them by their stems.

Place the dipped berries on wax paper, parchment or silicone, and allow them to cool. As soon as they are at room temperature, either eat them or refrigerate them until you want to use them. Eat them within 24 hours.

Special Diet (Place a * in front of any that apply):

Diabetic

Heart Healthy

High Fiber

Low Calorie

Low Carbohydrate

Low Cholesterol

Low Fat

Low Sodium

Vegan

*Vegetarian