(Mass Appeal) – What’s the perfect ending to an Irish meal? Chocolate stout cake of course! Brandee Simone, owner of Many Layers Cake Shop in Northampton is here to demonstrate how to make this decadent chocolate stout cake with Guinness ganache and Irish cream whipped cream.

Chocolate Guinness Bundt Cake

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup Guinness Stout

2 large eggs

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease a 10 or 12-cup Bundt pan and dust the inside with cocoa powder. Set aside. Combine the butter and Guinness in a medium saucepan and stir over low-medium heat until just melted and combined. Remove from heat; set aside. Sift the flour, cocoa powder, salt, and baking soda together in a bowl; set aside. In a large bowl, whisk up the eggs. Add the sour cream and vanilla extract; whisk to combine. Add in the sugar and brown sugar; whisk to combine. Slowly pour the butter and Guinness mixture into the egg mixture in a steady stream, whisking the entire time until fully combined and smooth. Add in the flour mixture; whisk gently until just combined. Pour into the prepared bundt pan and bake for appx. 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 10-15 minutes, and then invert onto a cooling rack. Once fully cooled, drizzle with Chocolate Guinness Ganache (see below.) Slice and serve with a dollop of Irish Cream Whipped Cream (see below).

Guinness Ganache

4 oz. bittersweet chocolate

½ cup heavy cream

2 Tbsp. Guinness Extra Stout

1 Tbsp. butter

Chop the chocolate and place into a heatproof bowl. Pour in the heavy whipping cream and Guinness. Microwave on half power for 1 minute. Stir. If there are still chunks of unmelted chocolate, place back in the microwave at half power for 25 seconds. Stir again. Continue microwaving at half power in 25 second bursts until fully melted, stirring in between. DO NOT OVERHEAT. Add the butter to the melted chocolate mixture and stir until fully melted. Drizzle over cooled bundt cake.

Irish Cream Whipped Cream

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 Tbsp. confectioner’s sugar

1-2 Tbsp. Bailey’s Irish Cream