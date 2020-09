(Mass Appeal) – Kurt Vonnegut once said: “I am a human being not a human doing.” With that in mind, if you haven’t taken the opportunity to enjoy the time you’ve had with your loved ones these last few months, it’s never too late.

Bishop Andrew Daubon and Reverend Michaelia Daubon guide us through Practicing the art of Being. Love your life and the people in it today, because tomorrow is not guaranteed.